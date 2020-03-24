ARTESIA, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico man is facing charges after police say he bit off a piece of his girlfriend’s finger following an argument over a cell phone in bed.

Court records show Isiah Thompson of Artesia was arrested earlier this month for aggravated battery against a household member, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reports.

According to a criminal complaint, Artesia Police responded to a report of a finger bitten off around 3:30 a.m. on March 7.

The report says an officer found nearly a quarter-inch of Aliah Encinias-Martinez left ring finger missing.

Encinias-Martinez told officers she asked the 26-year-old Thompson to put down his cell phone and go to sleep for the night.

After taking the phone from Thompson, the report says he pushed her against a kitchen wall and demanded the phone back.

Encinias-Martinez says she threw the phone to another portion of the kitchen and Thompson then bit her left finger.

Thompson remains in the Eddy County Detention Center in Carlsbad on a $10,000 bond.

It was not known if he had an attorney.

