Most Americans say the coronavirus crisis could last for months, but they also view President Trump’s handling of the pandemic favorably, according to a new CBS News poll released Tuesday.

Fifty-three percent of those surveyed said Mr. Trump is doing a good job and 54 percent were hopeful about his administration’s handling of the health emergency. But 66 percent did think the Trump administration was not prepared when COVID-19 first hit.

More than 70 percent of respondents said they believe it will take months to contain the virus, while only a quarter of Americans thought it could be contained in a few weeks.

In terms of Congress, 52 percent said Capitol Hill is doing a good job of tackling the crisis and 85 percent support the idea of sending checks to Americans in need due to the economic impact the quarantines have caused.

The CBS News / YouGov survey questioned 2,190 of U.S. residents from March 21 to March 23. It has a plus or minus 2.3 percent margin of error.

