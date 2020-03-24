The Kansas City Star, March 20

Johnson County commissioners were told only Thursday that a California or New York-style shelter-in-place order was possible to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. On Friday, they stressed that no lockdown plan was in place.

By Saturday, it indeed was - not just in Johnson County, but across the metro, in Kansas City, Jackson County and Wyandotte County. With allowances for trips to grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores, medical visits, dry cleaners, laundromats and banks, residents of the area are being told to stay home as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday - though, in truth, residents should comply with all deliberate speed.

Anyone listening to Johnson County public health officer Dr. Joseph LeMaster - also of KU Medical Center - isn’t surprised by the lockdown so much as the speed with which it descended after his measured remarks to commissioners Thursday. His gentle bedside manner belying the ominousness of his words, he cautioned them that such a directive could be coming “as early as next week.”

As it turns out, it came sooner than that, as increasing numbers of states around the nation and leaders in the St. Louis area announced their own shelter-in-place orders, which are having trouble keeping up with the spread of the virulent virus. Like the drastic, rolling cancellations of iconic American events such as the NCAA basketball tournament and many other gatherings, shelter-in-place orders have come in waves across the country during the past few days.

While just two days before, LeMaster had held out hope of mitigating the spread of COVID-19 through voluntary self-isolating, mandatory dine-in restaurant closures and prohibitions on gatherings of more than 10 people, it became increasingly clear a mandatory stay-at-home order was necessary. The need was apparent even Saturday morning, as traffic still clogged major Johnson County arteries, and shoppers were out transacting undoubtedly nonessential business.

Alarmingly, some people had earlier been asking what the limits of activity were under the county’s looser emergency order, LeMaster told commissioners. Translation: They wanted to be able to get out and do as much as they could get away with. That’s dangerous thinking, he suggested in not so many words. It’s thinking that may follow the letter of the order but not the spirit of stopping the spread.

LeMaster had said he wanted people to do as little as they could, rather than as much as they could get away with, “so that we don’t have to go to that more-draconian type of state” - adding ominously, “I will not promise you that we will not be there, or come back to you, or make that sort of an order, even as early as next week.”

It’s here, earlier than expected, even for the Johnson County public health officer.

Johnson County officials downplayed the possibility of a shelter-in-place order Friday, saying they didn’t want elevated levels of public concern. Now it’s evident that elevated concern would’ve been a good thing.

“People who are not alarmed - who think that this is all being blown out of proportion - are themselves minimizing the greatest public health crisis of our generation,” Dr. LeMaster said in a statement to The Star. “Everyone needs to take the public health orders with utmost seriousness and do their best not just to comply, but to do so in the spirit that they would if we were being invaded by an alien army. We must, every last one of us, take it as our duty in the national interest to limit the spread of transmission.”

Whether the fault of the virus or our apathy in fighting its spread - likely both - the more restrictive lockdowns you’ve been seeing in the national news have come to the Kansas City area.

LeMaster predicted it might be this way if we didn’t take voluntary self-isolation more seriously.

“If we have to go down to ‘shelter in place’ where each person is pretty much in their home all the time, it’s going to make things a whole lot more difficult for the city and for the county, for business - for everything to be able to function,” LeMaster told commissioners. “Even though (the prior state of emergency) is difficult, it’s not as difficult as it could be, or as difficult as it is in other parts of the country.”

We will now see what he means.

______

The St. Joseph News-Press, March 22

In these tumultuous times, we can count on a few certainties.

Downtown employees report that the city of St. Joseph still enforces parking meter violations. Business might be ground to a halt, but it takes more than a pandemic to stop the meter maid, apparently.

Tax obligations are postponed but hardly absolved. The Internal Revenue Service pushed back the filing deadline to July 15, but there’s no more Mr. Nice Guy starting on July 16.

Then there’s the unseemly influence of lobbyists in Jefferson City, a festering issue that may have worsened when term limits flooded the state capital with retired lawmakers.

One of those lawmakers is Steve Tilley, a former House speaker who now serves as a state lobbyist and confidant of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. Tilley certainly landed on his feet, with a growing list of clients, including many in the state’s burgeoning medical marijuana industry.

The Kansas City Star reports that Tilley, a Republican, has become a central figure in FBI inquiries into questionable utility contracts in Independence and the rocky roll-out of medical marijuana licensing.

Tilley’s company lobbies on behalf of Independence Power & Light. He also has multiple clients in the medical marijuana industry, including the Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association. That industry group included members who were able to win state licenses to grow and sell marijuana.As is normally the case, the FBI offers no public comment on the nature of its inquiries. An investigation, in and of itself, does not mean a crime has been committed.

It does fuel a lack of public confidence in the state’s handling of medical marijuana, which voters legalized in the 2018 general election. Already, the state’s effort is beset with lawsuits and questions about inconsistencies in the process for awarding licenses.

Some of this is expected. That state can’t allow medical cannabis on every corner, so some applicants were bound to walk away disappointed. But if the winners happened to be associated with a powerful former state politician, and a third-party entity scores applicants in an oblique grading process, then public confidence is bound to go up in smoke.

It’s not a stretch to suggest that Parson, who has received some criticism for an initial COVID-19 response that defers to local authorities on issues of school closings and limits on public gatherings, has bigger fish to fry at this point in time.

A politician isn’t just judged by the actions he or she takes. It’s also worth noting the company that an elected official keeps.

In this case, Parson would be wise to sever ties with Tilley as this investigation plays out and the state turns its focus to more critical issues.

____

The Jefferson City News-Tribune, March 21

As COVID-19 sweeps across the nation and the world, the American Red Cross faces a severe blood shortage.

As of Thursday, the agency said nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country due to coronavirus concerns, resulting in some 86,000 fewer blood donations.

Blood donation centers are taking extra precautions amid the pandemic and say donating blood is still safe.

The Red Cross says there is no evidence to suggest the coronavirus can transfer through a blood donation. Also, they now are implementing these new precautions:

Checking the temperature of staff and donors before entering a drive to make sure they are healthy;

Providing hand sanitizer for use before the drive, as well as throughout the donation process;

Spacing beds, where possible, to follow social distancing practices between blood donors; and

Increasing enhanced disinfecting of surfaces and equipment.

People can set an appointment to give blood with the American Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or activating the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.

To reduce the time it takes to donate, complete a RapidPass online health history questionnaire.

A donation of blood is the gift of life. We’re a compassionate society. In this time of emergency, we need to think even more about our neighbors, our community, our nation.

At some point in your life, there’s a good chance you or one of your loved ones will need blood. Let’s all work to make sure it’s available. Now is the time to pay it forward.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.