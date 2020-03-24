A congressional commission is recommending that women should be required to sign up for the U.S. military draft for the first time ever.

The report by the National Commission on Military, National and Public Service, which was pushed strongly by the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, is due to make public its two years of research on Wednesday. Politico first reported on the recommendation for women.

“This is a necessary and fair step, making it possible to draw on the talent of a unified nation in a time of national emergency,” the 255-page report said, according to the Politico report.

The thought of including women in the military draft is a polarizing topic among lawmakers,. But women in the military have also been cleared for combat roles under a change approved by the Obama administration.

Just last year, a federal judge in Texas ruled that an all-male draft was unconstitutional in response to a lawsuit filed by the National Coalition for Men.

