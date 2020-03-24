President Trump said Tuesday he wants to reopen American businesses by April 12, signaling he’s eager to reinvigorate the economy after a two-week push to keep Americans at home to slow down and defeat the coronavirus.

“I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter,” he told a Fox News town hall on the coronavirus from the White House.

Mr. Trump said the country is simply not built to shut down.

“We can destroy our country this way by closing it down,” he said. “You’re gonna lose more people by putting the country into a massive recession or depression. You’re going to have suicides by the thousands.”

Mr. Trump on March 16 announced a 15-day period during which people were encouraged to work and learn at home if possible, avoid groups of 10 or more and use takeout instead of entering bars and restaurants.

He says he will reevaluate the guidance this weekend, meaning changes could come before Easter. One idea is to get healthier people back to work first or tell parts of the country with fewer cases that it’s OK to return to business as normal.

Scientists say the business closures, a form of “social distancing,” are vital to breaking up the virus’s chains of transmission. It will buy time for hospitals, so they aren’t overrun with patients.

The question is whether the president is trying to jump the gun by loosening guidelines after just two weeks, instead of prolonging the shutdown now to ensure the virus doesn’t spread like wildfire and cause even more economic damage down the road.

Members of both parties say the first priority should be defeating the virus.

“The cost to the economy of many more people getting affected and sick is an even bigger cost than we’re seeing now,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Rep. Liz Cheney, Wyoming Republican, tweeted: “There will be no normally functioning economy if our hospitals are overwhelmed and thousands of Americans of all ages, including our doctors and nurses, lay dying because we have failed to do what’s necessary to stop the virus.”

Mr. Trump said the economy had been thriving under his administration before the virus hit. He emphasized other techniques to avoid the virus instead of closures, such as hand-washing and avoiding skin-to-skin contact.

“You won’t be shaking hands for at least a while,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump compared the coronavirus, which has killed nearly 600 in the U.S., to car accidents and influenza, which kill far more Americans per year but are not a new challenge.

“We lose thousands and thousands of people per year to the flu. We don’t turn the country off,” he said.

Mr. Trump has defended his response to the coronavirus broadly, saying it’s an invisible enemy that blindsided the world.

Yet a lack of diagnostic tests held back the response in late February and early March, and health workers say they face a dearth of protective gear.

Mr. Trump blamed an outdated test-approval system that forced private labs to get centralized approval from the federal government. He also said “tens of thousands” of more Americans would be dead if he hadn’t restricted travel from China at the end of January.

“We made a decision, I made a decision, to close off from China,” Mr. Trump said. “Honestly I took a lot of heat. Sleepy Joe Biden said it’s xenophobic. I don’t know if he knows what that means, but that’s OK.”

Mr. Trump conducted the town hall alongside Vice President Mike Pence, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and U.S. coronavirus response coordinator, Deborah Birx, who said scientists are trying to figure out whether people who recover from the virus are now immune from getting it again.

Notably absent was Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of infectious diseases research at the National Institutes of Health.

Dr. Fauci has served six presidents and is considered a trusted expert. He’s also been willing to correct Mr. Trump when he strays from accepted science, causing some to wonder if the president will tire of him.

Mr. Trump said their relationship is solid and that Dr. Fauci had work to do during the town hall.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.