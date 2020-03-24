A U.S. sailor stationed at Guantanamo Bay has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first known confirmed case of the virus at the remote naval station and infamous prison.

Base officials said in a statement Tuesday that the sailor is isolated at home and is undergoing evaluation and treatment in accordance with the Center for Disease Control guidelines. Defense officials have notified local health authorities and are tracing the sailor’s recent contacts.

Guantanamo Bay has “developed an aggressive mitigation strategy to minimize spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of our force,” the base said.

The strategy includes increased medical screening, enforcing social distancing and conducting deep cleaning of the base’s facilities.

Roughly 6,000 service members, contractors and family members are stationed at the base, in addition to 40 prisoners.

The Pentagon announced Tuesday morning there are 340 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the department including 174 troops, 59 civilians, 61 dependents and 27 contractors.

“The health and safety of our military service members and their families is critical for DoD mission success,” base officials said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.