A Defense Department agency that tracks down the remains of missing military members and prisoners-of-war has been forced to suspend search missions because of the coronavirus pandemic:

Officials with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Office said COVID-19 has had a “significant impact” on their worldwide operations.

All field missions this month have been either been completed or terminated earlier than planned.

Agency personnel have returned to their home base. All future missions have been postponed or canceled, at least through early June.

The agency suspended several missions earlier than planned, including recovery operations and investigations in the Republic of Kiribati - location of the Battle of Tarawa in World War II - along with other former battlefields in the Philippines, Poland and Vietnam.

Other than a privately-funded underwater investigation off the coast of Latvia, there are no search missions occurring anywhere, agency officials said.

“All personnel are home and in 14 day self-isolation,” DPAA officials said in a statement.

Most of the agency employees are now teleworking when possible to limit the number of employees in offices.

Organized meetings for family members planned in Miami and Little Rock have been cancelled. Briefings will still be provided by telephone, DPAA officials said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.