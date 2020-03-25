New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday an emerging $2 trillion economic rescue package on Capitol Hill would be “terrible” for his state.

“It would really be terrible for the state of New York,” Mr. Cuomo said at his daily briefing on the COVID-19 outbreak in his state.

He said that under the deal, the state would get $3.8 billion and New York City would get $1.3 billion.

“That is a drop in the bucket as to need,” he said.

Mr. Cuomo said he spoke to the state’s congressional delegation Wednesday morning and that he wants something closer to House Democrats’ ante, which he said provided $17 billion to New York state.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat, has touted additional money and concessions his party managed to win in the past few days after Senate Democrats blocked procedural action on the package.

New York has been the hardest-hit U.S. state in the expanding coronavirus pandemic, with more than 30,800 positive coronavirus cases as of Wednesday morning.

Members of the White House coronavirus task force had said Tuesday that people who recently left New York City should self-quarantine for two weeks.

Mr. Cuomo said projected hospitalizations are still outpacing capacity, but that there is some evidence that some of the state’s density control measures could be helping slow the rate of hospitalizations.

Mr. Cuomo said New York City will start closing some streets to cars so pedestrians have more room to practice social distancing.

