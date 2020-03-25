New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said there is evidence that “density control” measures and restrictions could be having a positive effect on hospitalization rates, but that supply is still outpacing projected need amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr. Cuomo said New York City would launch a pilot program to close some city streets to cars and open them up for pedestrians.

“The evidence suggests that the density control measures may be working,” Mr. Cuomo said at his daily briefing on the COVID-19 outbreak in his state.

He said on Sunday that projected hospitalizations were doubling every two days, compared to every 3.4 days on Monday and every 4.7 days on Tuesday.

“I don’t place a great deal of stock in any one projection …but this is a very good sign and a positive sign,” he said.

Mr. Cuomo has ordered all nonessential employees in the state to work from home and closed bars and restaurants, except for takeout or carryout orders.

He said that projections still put the expected need for hospital bed space at 140,000 and that the current capacity is about 53,000.

But coupled with his order that hospitals expand capacity by 50%, plus additional makeshift hospitals being set up with FEMA assistance and other measures, the total supply could end up somewhere around 119,000 beds.

Mr. Cuomo said New York City would “pilot” closing some streets to cars and opening them to pedestrians as part of density mitigation efforts.

He also said he’s asking the public not to play “close contact sports” such as basketball in playgrounds.

“If there is noncompliance with that, we will then make it mandatory, and we will actually close the playgrounds,” the governor said. “We don’t want to do that.”

