Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Wednesday.

The Prince of Wales, 71, has been displaying “mild symptoms” but is otherwise in good health and has been working from home for the last few days, according to a statement from Clarence House.

“The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing,” the statement said.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks,” it said.

Queen Elizabeth, 93, remains in good health and last saw her eldest son Prince Charles on March 12, according to Buckingham Palace.

There are more than 8,100 positive coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom and at least 422 coronavirus-related deaths, according to a tracker from Johns Hopkins University.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued strict lockdown measures, shuttering nonessential businesses and banning people from gathering in groups of more than two for three weeks.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.