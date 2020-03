Gun background checks have skyrocketed in Florida as fears surrounding the coronavirus ramp up, according to a report Wednesday.

Last Friday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported 13,192 background checks, a nearly 400 percent increase from 2,646 background checks on the same day last year, CNN reported.

The 13,192 background checks also represent a 128 percent increase from the 5,783 background checks conducted the previous Friday, the network said.

