House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her troops won’t vote on the $2 trillion economic rescue package on Wednesday, Democrats said.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told lawmakers that he will give all House members 24 hours’ notice before holding a vote on the package. That means the earliest the House could vote is Thursday afternoon.

As the Senate was racing to complete the package, the House gaveled in for a pro forma session on Wednesday morning and gaveled out less than three minutes later. The House adjourned until 11 a.m. Thursday.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, criticized Democrats for delays in getting the measure completed and approved.

“Every one of our fellow citizens has been touched by this public health emergency, anxious about sickness and unprecedented economic uncertainty,” he said. “Our hospitals and healthcare workers are nearing their capacity. They need - and expect - their government to act. This agreement to provide relief to American workers, families, and small businesses is critically important - and should be considered without delay.

Mr. McCarthy said “we are already behind.”

“For the past three days, Democrat leadership in Congress took their eye off the ball, delaying consideration of this bipartisan-crafted bill,” he said. “They insisted on using this crisis as an opportunity to propose completely unrelated legislation that amounted to an ideological wish list.

Our country is on the edge, but we must be in this fight together. It’s time for Washington to start acting that way, and send this bill to the president.”

