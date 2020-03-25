ICE announced Wednesday that it has been able to use two deportation flights taking illegal immigrants back to Central America to rescue more than 200 Americans stranded in that region, bringing them back on the return flights.

One flight to Honduras on Sunday and a flight to El Salvador on Tuesday were used to bring back 209 Americans, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.

“ICE will continue to work with the State Department to facilitate the safe return of U.S. citizens on future removal flight returns from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the agency said. “These return operations could also potentially expand to other countries outside of the Northern Triangle.”

Americans have been stranded across the globe by coronavirus travel shutdowns, forcing the U.S. government to seek alternative ways to get them home.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.