Democratic presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden on Wednesday called on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to rethink his approach to the coronavirus outbreak, urging him to put more faith in the opinions of scientists and health experts.

Mr. DeSantis has refused to follow the lead of other governors who have adopted some form of shelter-in-place in their states.

The governor has instead asked President Trump to declare Florida a disaster area and issued an executive order requiring people traveling to the state from the New York City area to self-quarantine for two weeks.

“While other large states continue to take strong, urgent, and sweeping action to stop the spread of COVID-19, Florida has not,” Mr. Biden said in a statement. “I urge Governor Desantis to let the experts speak to the public and explain why this is the case. In this moment of growing uncertainty and anxiety, Floridians want — and deserve — to hear from the public health officials leading the charge.”

The former vice president and 2020 presidential hopeful has been full of praise for the way other governors — including Democrat Andrew Cuomo of New York and Republican Mike DeWine of Ohio — have responded to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Biden said the stakes are too high to not heed the advice of health care experts.

“Floridians deserve science-based action from Governor Ron DeSantis,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.