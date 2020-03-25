Joseph R. Biden doesn’t sound interested in facing off against Sen. Bernard Sanders in another 2020 Democratic presidential primary debate.

Mr. Sanders of Vermont and his team signaled this week that they are looking forward to debating Mr. Biden again next month, but the former vice president told reporters in a video conference Wednesday that he’s ready to move on.

“My focus is just dealing with this [coronavirus] crisis right now,” Mr. Biden said. “I haven’t thought about any more debates. I think we have had enough debates. I think we should get on with this.”

Mr. Biden was marching toward securing the Democratic presidential nomination before the coronavirus pandemic put an end to traditional campaigning and pulled both Mr. Biden and Mr. Sanders off the campaign trail.

