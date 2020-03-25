Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy recommended using a voice vote to pass the $2 trillion phase three coronavirus economic package later this week.

Mr. McCarthy, California Republican, acknowledged the decision was ultimately up to House Speaker Pelosi but shared his doubts that a unanimous consent request would be successful.

“I don’t think this could pass via unanimous consent,” he said.

It only takes an objection from one member to tank a “UC” motion. A finalized version phase two bill was nearly derailed by Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert.

However, he argued, a voice vote would allow members time to debate the bill and cast their vote — for or against — in the Congressional record.

Mr. McCarthy said he hoped that the Democratic leadership would still give members 24 hours to review the bill before scheduling a vote — meaning the House could potentially not vote on the package until Friday.

The Senate has scheduled their vote for later Wednesday, but has not released a final version of the text.

“I would think that on a bill spending more than $2 trillion that having 24 hours to review it is worth it,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.