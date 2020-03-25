DEVELOPING:

Schools in Maryland will remain closed through April 24, State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon announced Wednesday.

The announcement comes two days after Virginia decided to close its school campuses for the remainder of the academic year.

It marks a four-week extension of the closure of schools in the state. Most students and teachers have been engaging in distance learning online since the original closures.

“After lengthy discussions with health experts from around the state, I have made the decision, along with the State Board of Education, to extend the closure of all public schools in Maryland for an additional four weeks,” Ms. Salmon said. “We do not make this decision lightly. However, with the challenges facing our state and our country, we have a responsibility to ensure the health and safety of our school communities and the communities at large.”

Gov. Larry Hogan said he requested a presidential disaster declaration in order to receive new funding to assist the state and local governments. President Trump has approved such declarations for California and New York, two of the hardest-hit states.

