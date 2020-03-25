Your local PX wants you to stop “dropping Benjamins” the next time you’re on a shopping trip to help fight the global spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service - which manages retail operations on Army posts and Air Force bases - is asking military customers to use bank or credit cards rather than cash as part of an effort to help them keep the stores as sanitary as possible.

“Paper money and coins can harbor bacteria and viruses long after they change hands,” Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the senior enlisted advisor for AAFES, said in a statement.

Even when credit cards are used, store officials will continue to disinfect customer service and register areas several times a day, officials said.

While shoppers at all Army and Air Force exchanges are “encouraged” to minimize the use of cash, some of the locations may eventually transition to a card-only system, officials said.

“While we understand this may cause some inconvenience for customers who primarily pay with cash, we thought it best to put the health and safety of our military communities first,” Chief Master Sgt. Reyes said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the Navy and Marine Corps will seek a similar card-only future for their retail stores.

