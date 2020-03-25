Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday night the Senate will adjourn after passing the phase three $2 trillion coronavirus economic package.

The Kentucky Republican said the next Senate vote is set for April 20, but if the chamber needs to reconvene members will have 24 hours notice to return.

“During this unprecedented time for our country, the Senate is going to stay nimble,” Mr. McConnell said. “Let’s stay connected and continue to collaborate on the best ways to keep helping out states and our country through this pandemic.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.