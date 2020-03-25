Nando’s Peri-Peri, an international fast-casual restaurant chain that first made its American debut in the District of Columbia, plans to keep open all restaurants for take out and delivery in order to continue paying employees for at least two weeks.

“Today’s decision means that we are keeping some restaurants open that are barely generating revenue, just so that we can keep our employees paid and engaged,” said John Fisher, the Nando’s North American CEO. “We want the communities we serve to know that Nando’s is here for you. And we are here for our Nandocas, or workers, that we have always proudly called our family.”

The chain, which has 42 restaurants in the U.S. and 50 in Canada, announced Wednesday that it will continue to employ all 2,600 of its North American employees during the pandemic while still following social distancing and hygiene procedures.

According to the press release, Nando’s will only allow 10 customers in a location at once, and is only taking take-out and delivery orders.

As business might be slow during the pandemic, Nando’s will use the extra workforce to bring and donate hot meals to nearby hospitals for health care workers and will give a free takeout to any healthcare worker who picks up their food in uniform or presents an identification.

Nando’s also plans to give 50 free meals per day, per restaurant for laid-off members of the restaurant industry, donate all surplus food to local area food banks and provide free family meals for our Nando’s employees in need.

“This is an expensive undertaking, but it’s worth every nickel,” Mr. Fisher said. “At Nando’s, we will Stand Together, 6 Feet Apart. We don’t just serve chicken. We serve the community. We’re all in this together.”

Updated from earlier to correct number of restaurants in the U.S. and Canada and the number of free meals the chain will donate per day.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.