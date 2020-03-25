House Speaker Nancy Pelosi touted Democratic victories in the Senate’s $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package Wednesday, but did not say when the House would take it up.

“House Democrats will now review the final provisions and legislative text of the agreement to determine a course of action,” she said in a statement.

Tuesday, Mrs. Pelosi made the rounds on talk shows and signaled that her chamber would likely accept the Senate’s deal and attempt to pass it with unanimous consent, if possible.

It only takes one member, however, to object and derail a unanimous consent request.

“The Republican bill proposed by Senator McConnell on Sunday was a non-starter,” she said. “This bipartisan legislation takes us a long way down the road in meeting the needs of the American people.”

The five big wins for Mrs. Pelosi and her members were the massive amount of funds injected into the healthcare system; a surge of unemployment insurance; expansion of relief options for small businesses; billions for education funding; and oversight for assistance funds received by corporations.

