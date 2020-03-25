MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Remains of an East Tennessee woman who has been missing since 2018 have been found in a field, authorities said.

Skeletal remains of 22-year-old Cheynne Tonisha Shropshire were found on Saturday on a property in Blount County, the sheriff’s office said in a news release posted on its Facebook page Tuesday.

Forensic experts at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center identified the remains from dental records.

Shropshire, of Alcoa, was reported missing by a family member in September 2018.

Authorities are still investigating the woman’s disappearance. Anyone with information about Shropshire’s disappearance should call the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

