The Senate passed the $2.2 trillion emergency stimulus package to assist the overly stressed healthcare system and tumbling economy Wednesday night.

The bipartisan deal passed on a 96-0 vote.

Several senators missed votes because they were self-quarantined.

Senate Majority Whip John Thune, South Dakota Republican, was one of the latest to miss the votes; he flew home Wednesday because he wasn’t feeling well.

His spokesman said Mr. Thune consulted with the attending Senate physician and his family doctor, and was told, based on how he was feeling, that “there was no need for additional action at this point and [he] was encouraged to continue self-monitoring.”

It will give $500 billion in direct payments to the American public, bolster unemployment insurance with a surge of $250 billion, provide $500 billion in loans to big businesses, and creates a $350 billion loan program for small businesses.

It also funnels $130 billion into the stretched-thin healthcare system to get more resources and equipment to those directly fighting the disease.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York said there’s no way to know when the “plague” will end in the U.S.

“When there’s a crisis of this magnitude, the private sector cannot solve it,” Mr. Schumer said. “Government is the only force large enough to staunch the bleeding and begin the healing. This is a time when the American people need their government.”

The bill now needs to clear the House for final passage.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced during the vote that the House will take up the package via a voice vote on Friday.

A voice vote will be unrecorded, but members can still debate and enter their votes in the Congressional record.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on PBS NewsHour earlier Wednesday evening that her party is already looking ahead to address what they would have liked to see in this third coronavirus package in subsequent bills.

The Senate stands adjourned until April 20th now that the package has passed out of their chamber. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said senators would have 24 hours notice if they need to return before then.

“Let’s continue to pray for one another, for all of our families, and for our country,” said the Kentucky Republican.

