Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowed that the Senate will pass the phase three coronavirus stimulus package Wednesday.

“The Senate is going to stand together, act together, and pass this historic relief package today,” he said.

The $2 trillion deal between Democratic, Republican and White House negotiators was finalized in the early morning hours Wednesday.

It will give $500 billion in direct payments to the American public, bolster unemployment insurance with a surge of $250 billion, provide $500 billion in loans to big businesses, and creates a $367 billion loan program for small businesses.

It also funnels $130 billion into the stretched-thin healthcare system to get more resources and equipment to those directly fighting the disease.

