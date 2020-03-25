SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) - A Sierra Vista woman has been arrested on suspicion of 24 felony charges related to child abuse involving her baby daughter, police said.

They said 25-year-old Melanie Petersen is jailed on suspicion of eight counts each of domestic violence child abuse, domestic violence aggravated assault and endangerment.

The Arizona Department of Child Safety is investigating the case with Sierra Vista police, who said Petersen was arrested Monday after a pediatric care provider called about injuries on the woman’s 21-month-old daughter.

Doctors say the girl was brought in March 12 for a forearm fracture. She was taken to a Tucson hospital where a team of medical professionals specializing in suspected child abuse conducted a full examination.

Police say doctors discovered the child had 10 injuries, including eight bone fractures in various stages of healing.

It was unclear Tuesday if Petersen has a lawyer yet.

