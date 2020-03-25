Even in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak, political vandalism isn’t taking a breather.

An Oregon landowner said vandals did about $1,000 worth of damage when they spray-painted a large campaign sign for Jimmy Crumpacker, a candidate for the Republican nomination for the House seat being vacated by retiring Rep. Greg Walden.

The sign mounted on a fence said, “Crumpacker for Congress. Pro-Trump. Pro-Life. Pro-Gun.”

“Ahhh - tolerance alive and well in Southern Oregon,” said Steven Richie of Ashland, Oregon, in a Facebook post. “Paint overspray all over new fence as well - $1000 plus damage estimate.”

Mr. Crumpacker said the vandalism, which occurred earlier this week, was “really disappointing but unfortunately not surprising.”

“We saw vandalism like this happen repeatedly in 2016 to Donald Trump’s lawn signs all throughout the country,” he said. “I hope that this is an isolated incident and that folks with opposing viewpoints can find a better, more productive way of expressing themselves. We’re all better than this.”

The landowner has filed a report with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said a Crumpacker spokesman, but no arrests have been made.

Mr. Crumpacker, 41, a commodities trader and seventh-generation Oregonian, is one of nearly a dozen Republicans running in the May 19 primary to represent the sprawling, rural Second Congressional District, which takes up the Eastern two-thirds of the state.

Mr. Walden, 63, announced in October that he would not seek reelection after representing the district since 1999. Nearly a dozen Republicans and a half-dozen Democrats have entered the primary race to succeed him in a district rated by the Cook Political Report as “solid Republican.”

Other Republicans seeking to succeed Mr. Walden include former state Rep. Knute Buehler, the 2018 nominee for governor, and former state Sens. Jason Atkinson and Cliff Bentz.

