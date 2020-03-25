President Trump accused the mainstream media on Wednesday of cheering on coronavirus closures to hurt his chances of reelection in November.

Governors around the country say they want to get their economies humming again but they’re worried Mr. Trump’s push to fully open things up by Easter is too optimistic, given the arc of the coronavirus outbreak.

Yet Mr. Trump signaled the news media, and not the virus, is to blame for the economic standstill.

“The LameStream Media is the dominant force in trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success. The real people want to get back to work ASAP. We will be stronger than ever before!” he tweeted.

Mr. Trump advised Americans to work and learn at home, avoid essential travel and use takeout instead of entering restaurants for 15 days. That expires this weekend, and the president is eager to open the country back up as he eyes a reelection bid staked on the once-robust economy.

Mr. Trump’s tweet was the president’s most direct foray so far into how the fallout from the pandemic might affect his chances.

