The D.C. Department of Health confirmed Wednesday the District’s third death from the novel coronavirus.

“”Each of these deaths is tragic, and we continue to pray for all the families who have lost a loved one as well as all the people in our community who have been sickened or affected by COVID-19,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser in a press release. “As we continue working to blunt the curve, my message to the community is simple: Be a good neighbor, stay at home.”

The patient who died was a 75-year-old woman with underlying conditions, she had tested positive for COVID-19 and had previously included in the city’s reported data.

As of 7:30 Wednesday night, the District has 48 new positive cases, making the city’s total count of individuals with coronavirus 231.

All but four of the cases, are people under the age of 60, including one eight-week-old boy.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the region has recorded over 1000 positive cases of COVID-19, with 231 in the District, 391 in Virginia and 423 in Maryland.

Many people are working from home, restaurants and bars are staying open for carryout and delivery service but virtually all other public-facing, non-essential businesses, like movie theaters, museums, public playgrounds and parks, gyms, events and concert venues and personal care businesses, are being forced to close in an effort to promote social distancing and slow the spread of COVID-19.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has extended the public health emergency to at least April 25, meaning the ban on mass gatherings of 10 people or more will last until then and schools, restaurants and bars, public playgrounds, libraries, and many non-essential businesses will remain closed until then.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has placed an indefinite ban on mass gatherings of 10 people or more, he ordered all non-essential businesses to close and he postponed the April 28 primary. Schools are to be closed at least until April 24.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered the closure of schools until the end of the academic year and ordered the closure of the aforementioned non-essential businesses for at least a month. Mr. Northam also banned mass gatherings of 10 people or more.

