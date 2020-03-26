LONDON, Ark. (AP) - A Pope County man has died after he was shot by a sheriff’s deputy, Arkansas State Police said Thursday.

The Pope County deputy shot Glenn A. White, 53, of London on Wednesday after White reportedly approached the deputy while holding a knife, state police said.

Authorities had responded to the Pope County property on a report of a suicidal person, state police said.

Police said White was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy will determine his cause of death.

