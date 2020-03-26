New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday said the number of coronavirus-related deaths in his state is now at least 385, up from 285 deaths he had reported on Wednesday.

He said experts expect that number to continue to increase, saying there are cases where infected patients are now on ventilators for 20-30 days, up from a range of 11-21 days and that chances of survival decrease the longer that people are on ventilators.

The number of positive coronavirus cases in New York now tops 37,200 — easily the most in the country.

“I don’t want to sugarcoat the situation,” Mr. Cuomo said at his daily briefing on the COVID-19 outbreak in his state.

He said there is enough personal protective equipment in the immediate future, but that under almost any scenario the state hospital system is still going to be overwhelmed.

“The outpouring of support for the people of New York has been so inspiring,” he said.

There are more than 69,000 positive coronavirus cases in the U.S. and more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths as of Wednesday.

Mr. Cuomo on Thursday described a $2.2 trillion financial rescue package speeding through Congress as “reckless” and “irresponsible,” saying it doesn’t meet the needs of the state in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

He is among a number of governors to put severe restrictions on public gatherings, order nonessential employees to stay at home, and shutter bars and restaurants in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

“I’m disappointed,” Mr. Cuomo said. “I find it irresponsible; I find it reckless.”

“The congressional action, in my opinion, simply failed to address the governmental need,” he said.

Mr. Cuomo said the package includes $5 billion for the state, but it’s earmarked only for expenses tied to COVID-19.

As the virus wreaks havoc on the U.S. and state economies, Mr. Cuomo said New York is staring at an estimated revenue loss of between $10 billion and $15 billion at the same time the state is trying to pass a budget.

