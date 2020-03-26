The conservative humorists at Politizoid have reentered the digital arena for the 2020 campaign season, sensing that President Trump’s use of Twitter to boost memes and content supporting his candidacy has “opened a door” for their work.

With a captive audience attributable to the coronavirus outbreak’s social distancing requirements nationwide, Politizoid is planning to regularly produce content in the run-up to November.

Politizoid formed more than a decade ago to create funny animation lifting Republican lawmakers back into power in 2010. The group faded to the periphery in subsequent years but returned alongside the impeachment of Mr. Trump to lambast the president’s critics.

Politizoid’s creative director, who asked to remain anonymous so that his non-political work in Hollywood would not suffer from his conservative politics, said Mr. Trump has instilled new hope in California conservatives.

“So many in the political realm still hold to the old adage of running TV ads and now Facebook and such that ‘just run your ads from August to November and just hit em hard,’ but most people really don’t tune into those ads,” Politizoid’s creative director said. “Those that hold the opposing political ideology, they got a 24/7 messaging machine going, and that’s where Politizoid can help really kind of counter [it].”

An animated video “Schiff Hits the Fan” depicting Rep. Adam Schiff’s failure to remove President Trump from office as akin to Looney Tunes character Wile E. Coyote’s failed effort to nab Road Runner went viral last fall and represented Politizoid’s entrance into 2020 politics. That initial video racked up more than 500,000 views on YouTube and nearly one million views on Twitter where it was shared by White House social media director Dan Scavino, with many views coming across other platforms as well.

Politizoid’s creative director said he is already at work preparing to lampoon former Vice President Joe Biden in the coming months.

“I just find it interesting though that ten years later, we’re still animating the same people,” Politizoid’s creative director said. “I guess you could say we’re dusting off our Biden character, getting ready to put him back to work.”

