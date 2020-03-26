The first D.C. Jail inmate has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The 20-year-old man was diagnosed with the disease, also known as COVID-19, Wednesday night and is currently in isolation at the jail’s infirmary, according to an email sent from the Department of Corrections (DOC) public information officer to staff.

The inmate had been in a single occupancy cell for the past five days, and officials from DOC and the Department of Health are performing contact tracing.

“Take care of yourself and one another. If you feel sick, do not come to work. Your health and safety are our top priority,” the email said to staff.

Last week, the union representing corrections officers voted “no confidence” in the jail’s leadership after how they handled the quarantine of over 50 inmates who were in the same courtroom as a U.S. marshal who tested positive for COVID-19.

