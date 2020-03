President Trump said Thursday night the Republican Party will go forward with its convention to renominate him in August despite the coronavirus.

“No way I’m going to cancel the convention,” he told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“We are at the end of August. I think we’ll be in great shape long before then.”

The GOP convention is scheduled for late August in Charlotte, North Carolina.

