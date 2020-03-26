President Trump said Thursday he is redrafting his coronavirus guidelines so that governors can decide whether to maintain, tighten or relax “social distancing” measures that are slowing the spread of the disease but devastating the economy.

In a letter, Mr. Trump told governors that expanded testing and disease-tracking models will help them label counties as high-, low- or medium-risk for transmission as they finetune policies that have brought normal life to a standstill.

“I am deeply inspired by the unflinching dedication of Americans in every state who are rallying together to defeat the virus,” Mr. Trump wrote. “I look forward to witnessing that same boundless spirit drive our recovery and quickly return us to the path of exceptional health, safety and prosperity for all of our citizens.”

Mr. Trump asked Americans to work and learn at home, avoid unnecessary travel and use takeout instead of entering restaurants for 15 days, a period that lasts until Tuesday.

But the president has made it clear he wants to get places with a lighter level of transmission back to normal quickly.

Mr. Trump, who faces reelection in November, is upset about the pandemic’s devastating impact on the once-robust economy and says the country wasn’t built to be shut down.

His letter doesn’t explicitly say how the ranking system will work in easing restrictions that, in many places, have shuttered schools, turned church services into YouTube livestreams and closed many stores, leaving only necessities like gas stations, pharmacies and grocery stores.

Mr. Trump will have the opportunity to fill in the gaps at a press conference later Thursday

The president said this week he’d like to see the U.S. opened up and “raring to go” by Easter, or April 12.

Governors are skittish about that timeline, saying the virus will dictate when they can get their economies running, though Mr. Trump’s letter suggests a step-by-step approach.

“There is still a long battle ahead, but our efforts are already paying dividends,” he wrote. “As we enhance protections against the virus, Americans across the country are hoping the day will soon arrive when they can resume their normal economic, social and religious lives.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.