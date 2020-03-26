New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife Brittany are donating a whopping $5 million to Louisiana to help the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time,” Brees wrote on Instagram.

Brees also wrote he would work with his charitable partners to deliver 10,000 meals a day throughout the state “for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need.”

It’s believed to be the largest single donation by a professional athlete during the crisis. Many other athletes across all sports have committed hundreds of thousands of dollars to the efforts against COVID-19 and its fallout.

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and his wife, NWSL star Kealia Ohai, donated $350,000 to a food bank. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and wife Ciara donated 1 million meals to another food bank in Seattle. And several stars like Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo contributed money to the staff at their home arenas who were losing work due to sports leagues going on hiatus.

