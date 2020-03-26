Loudoun County, Virginia’s health department reported the county’s first death from the novel coronavirus, a 70-year-old woman who was a teacher at a public school.

Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Eric Williams sent an email to staff and families Thursday morning informing them of the woman’s death the previous night.

“I am not sharing her name or specific remembrances because it is my sense that she would prefer it that way, but she is someone who loved and was loved,” Mr. Williams said in the email. “She is someone who felt joy and sorrow. She is someone who poured her whole self into contributing to our community.”

Virginia has reported 13 deaths from the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, and 460 cases as of Thursday, according to state health department data.

