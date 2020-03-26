CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to court documents, David Weekly, 24, of Manchester, was in a vehicle that was stopped by police last year. An officer found Weekly had a handgun and a loaded extended 31-round magazine.

The gun had been reported stolen in 2018.

Weekly pleaded guilty in December.

T

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.