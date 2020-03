Veteran stage and film actor Mark Blum, who starred opposite Madonna in the 1985 film “Desperately Seeking Susan,” has died of complications from coronavirus.

The 69-year-old actor had also recently appeared on the Netflix series “YOU.”

Madonna remembered the actor on Instagram as “funny, warm and loving” in a Thursday post.

