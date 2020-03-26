There are 580 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maryland as of Thursday morning after a one-day increase of 157 — the largest such spike the state has seen so far.

“We are only at the beginning of this crisis, in our state, in the National Capital Region, and in America. As I have repeatedly stressed, we should continue to expect the number of cases to dramatically and rapidly rise,” Gov. Larry Hogan wrote on Twitter.

The previous record one-day rise was 74 new cases from Tuesday to Wednesday. The state had 190 cases of COVID-19 last Saturday, meaning the total has tripled in five days’ time.

Maryland has also seen four citizens die from the virus.

Mr. Hogan also wrote that the state is seeing “unprecedented” numbers of people filing for unemployment. More than 42,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment last week, part of a record-breaking 3.3 million across the country.

“This battle is going to be much harder, take much longer, and be much worse than almost anyone comprehends,” the governor wrote. “We have never faced anything like this ever before, and I continue to urge the people of our state to stay in place at home and stay safe.”

