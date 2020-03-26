Metro will reduce service to 26 “lifeline” bus routes and customers should expect wait times of thirty minutes between trains for the weekend.
Metro has been limiting service to slow the spread of COVID-19, and asked riders again to only use it for essential trips, defined as trips by “medical providers and hospital staff, first responders, critical government functions, individuals involved in helping the community respond to COVID-19, grocery and pharmacy trips, among others.”
These are the Metrobus routes that will operate, with wait times of about 30 minutes, this weekend:
• 54 – 14th Street Line
• S4 – 16th Street Line
• 70 – Georgia Avenue – 7th Street Line
• 83 – College Park Line
• 90 – U Street – Garfield Line
• C4 – Greenbelt – Twinbrook Line
• X2 – Benning Road – H Street Line
• 16C – Columbia Pike Line
• 28A – Leesburg Pike Line
• 29K – Alexandria – Fairfax Line
• 29N – Alexandria – Fairfax Line
• 30N – Friendship Heights – Southeast Line
• 30S – Friendship Heights – Southeast Line
• A6 – Anacostia – Congress Heights Line
• B2 – Bladensburg Road – Anacostia Line
• D12 - Oxon Hill-Suitland Line
• F4 - New Carrollton-Silver Spring Line
• H4 – Crosstown Line
• J2 – Bethesda – Silver Spring Line
• K6 – New Hampshire Avenue – Maryland Line
• P12 – Eastover – Addison Road Line
• REX – Richmond Highway Express
• V4 - Capitol Heights-Minnesota Avenue Line
• W4 – Deanwood – Alabama Avenue Line
• Y2 – Georgia Avenue – Maryland Line
• Z8 – Fairland
Shuttles, operating at the following three metro stations, will offer rides to nearby hospitals from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.:
Sibley Hospital
Shuttle from: Friendship Heights Station
Transfer location: Bus Bay G, Stop #2001506
Georgetown University Hospital
Shuttle from: Dupont Metro (Q Street)
Transfer location: Bus Stop #1003746
Prince George’s Hospital
New Carrollton (South Side)
Bus Bay A, Stop #3003032
Metro had previously closed the following 19 rail stations:
Archives: use Gallery Place-Chinatown
Arlington Cemetery - use Rosslyn
Cheverly - use Deanwood
Clarendon - use Court House
Cleveland Park - use Woodley Park or Van Ness
College Park - use Prince George’s Plaza
East Falls Church - use West Falls Church
Eisenhower Ave - use King St-Old Town
Federal Center SW - use L’Enfant Plaza or Capitol South
Federal Triangle - use Metro Center
Greensboro - use Spring Hill or Tysons Corner
Grosvenor-Strathmore - use Medical Center
Judiciary Sq - use Gallery Place-Chinatown
McLean - use Tysons Corner
Morgan Boulevard - use Addison Rd
Mt Vernon Sq - use Gallery Place-Chinatown
Smithsonian - use L’Enfant Plaza
Van Dorn St - use King St-Old Town
Virginia Square - use Ballston
