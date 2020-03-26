Metro will reduce service to 26 “lifeline” bus routes and customers should expect wait times of thirty minutes between trains for the weekend.

Metro has been limiting service to slow the spread of COVID-19, and asked riders again to only use it for essential trips, defined as trips by “medical providers and hospital staff, first responders, critical government functions, individuals involved in helping the community respond to COVID-19, grocery and pharmacy trips, among others.”

These are the Metrobus routes that will operate, with wait times of about 30 minutes, this weekend:

• 54 – 14th Street Line

• S4 – 16th Street Line

• 70 – Georgia Avenue – 7th Street Line

• 83 – College Park Line

• 90 – U Street – Garfield Line

• C4 – Greenbelt – Twinbrook Line

• X2 – Benning Road – H Street Line

• 16C – Columbia Pike Line

• 28A – Leesburg Pike Line

• 29K – Alexandria – Fairfax Line

• 29N – Alexandria – Fairfax Line

• 30N – Friendship Heights – Southeast Line

• 30S – Friendship Heights – Southeast Line

• A6 – Anacostia – Congress Heights Line

• B2 – Bladensburg Road – Anacostia Line

• D12 - Oxon Hill-Suitland Line

• F4 - New Carrollton-Silver Spring Line

• H4 – Crosstown Line

• J2 – Bethesda – Silver Spring Line

• K6 – New Hampshire Avenue – Maryland Line

• P12 – Eastover – Addison Road Line

• REX – Richmond Highway Express

• V4 - Capitol Heights-Minnesota Avenue Line

• W4 – Deanwood – Alabama Avenue Line

• Y2 – Georgia Avenue – Maryland Line

• Z8 – Fairland

Shuttles, operating at the following three metro stations, will offer rides to nearby hospitals from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.:

Sibley Hospital

Shuttle from: Friendship Heights Station

Transfer location: Bus Bay G, Stop #2001506

Georgetown University Hospital

Shuttle from: Dupont Metro (Q Street)

Transfer location: Bus Stop #1003746

Prince George’s Hospital

New Carrollton (South Side)

Bus Bay A, Stop #3003032

Metro had previously closed the following 19 rail stations:

Archives: use Gallery Place-Chinatown

Arlington Cemetery - use Rosslyn

Cheverly - use Deanwood

Clarendon - use Court House

Cleveland Park - use Woodley Park or Van Ness

College Park - use Prince George’s Plaza

East Falls Church - use West Falls Church

Eisenhower Ave - use King St-Old Town

Federal Center SW - use L’Enfant Plaza or Capitol South

Federal Triangle - use Metro Center

Greensboro - use Spring Hill or Tysons Corner

Grosvenor-Strathmore - use Medical Center

Judiciary Sq - use Gallery Place-Chinatown

McLean - use Tysons Corner

Morgan Boulevard - use Addison Rd

Mt Vernon Sq - use Gallery Place-Chinatown

Smithsonian - use L’Enfant Plaza

Van Dorn St - use King St-Old Town

Virginia Square - use Ballston

