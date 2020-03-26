NEW ORLEANS — The Big Easy was reeling from the onslaught of the coronavirus Thursday, with the pace of new infections putting Orleans Parish on a similar trajectory with Italy.

By Wednesday night, Orleans Parish — which is the geographic equivalent of New Orleans — had 827 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which has swept across continents since the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, in December. The city has recorded 46 coronavirus deaths, according to City Hall on Thursday, and Mayor Latoya Cantrell issued “shelter-in-place” orders to the city on Friday.

Louisiana ranks eighth in terms of total coronavirus cases, with the state’s 2,305 well behind New York’s leading 33,066. A total of 83 deaths in Louisiana have been attributed to the virus.

In per capita terms, however, New Orleans is looking at catastrophic infection rates, one of the main reasons President Trump quickly approved Gov. John Bel Edwards’ request Wednesday for federal disaster relief.

Of the Pelican State’s total, 800 cases — 44% — are in New Orleans. When the tally of Jefferson Parish, which adjoins Orleans to the west and south, is added the state’s total comes to 1,186 cases, meaning two-thirds of all coronavirus cases are concentrated in those two southeastern parishes along the Mississippi River.

Some perspective of how concentrated the infection is in that zone can be found in neighboring Mississippi, which thus far has suffered 377 cases.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, easily the most popular person in the city and who recently signed a two-year, $50 million contract, announced Thursday he and his wife will donate $5 million to Louisiana communities hard-hit by coronavirus. Jimmy Johns, a sandwich chain in which Mr. Brees has invested locally as a franchise owner, will also donate meals, he announced on Instagram.

While the city has long been an international tourist destination and also has a busy deepwater port, some medical experts believe the huge parties surrounding Mardi Gras contributed to the alarming rate of infection here. New Orleans‘ Carnival celebration lasts for three weeks and culminates on Mardi Gras — “Fat Tuesday” — which this year fell on Feb. 25.

The veterans’ health care system in New Orleans also has been hammered, reporting more than five times the number of cases of any of the 170 health care centers that comprise the VA system. A total of 484 positive coronavirus cases were reported by the VA as of Thursday, and New Orleans’ VA hospital had 10 hospitalized coronavirus patients and was treating 110 on an outpatient basis. The next closest center, Atlanta, had seven inpatient and 22 outpatient cases.

