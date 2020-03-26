Win the West, a new super PAC backing Democratic presidential hopeful Joseph R. Biden, launched a new effort Thursday aimed at defending blue states in the 2020 election and going “on the offensive” in states such as Texas and Arizona that have been trending purple.

The group is co-chaired by Hilda Solis, who served as secretary of labor in the Obama administration. Matt Littman, an ex-Biden speechwriter, serves as the group’s executive director.

As part of its push, the group rolled out a “Leadership Matters” digital ad that uses Mr. Trump’s own words against him, highlighting his push to make budget cuts to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as his assertions that the administration had the coronavirus outbreak “totally under control,” that the virus is a “new hoax” and that it will “one day — it is like a miracle — it will disappear.”

The spot then pivots to a speech in which Mr. Biden says the most important job of the president is to protect the health and safety of Americans.

“Downplaying it, being overly dismissive or spreading misinformation is only going to hurt us and further advantage the spread of the disease,” Mr. Biden says in the footage. “This administration has left us woefully unprepared for the exact crisis we now face.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.