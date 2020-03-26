A majority of Democratic voters support former Vice President Joe Biden’s commitment to pick a woman running mate, and a plurality of those voters want him to select Sen. Elizabeth Warren, according to a new Economist/YouGov poll.

Eighty percent of Democratic voters surveyed said they supported Mr. Biden’s decision to pick a woman. A plurality of Democrats, 27%, said they want Ms. Warren as his running mate when presented with five different potential nominees, a ‘someone else’ option, and an unsure option.

Sen. Kamala Harris received 18% support for her potential vice-presidential candidacy, followed by “not sure” at 14%, Sen. Bernie Sanders at 13% support, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 10% support.

“Warren leads in every age group, and with both men and women,” wrote Kathy Frankovic, YouGov polling consultant. “She is well ahead with liberals, while moderate and conservative Democratic voters have no clear favorite.”

Whomever Mr. Biden selects could affect his favorability among independents. The Economist/YouGov poll showed Mr. Biden’s favorability rating underwater with independents, while scoring high favorability marks from Democrats and high unfavorability marks from Republicans.

A plurality of independents hold a ‘very unfavorable’ or ‘somewhat unfavorable’ view of Mr. Biden, 46%, compared to 37% of independents who view Mr. Biden ‘somewhat’ or ‘very’ favorably.

The Economist/YouGov poll surveyed 1,500 U.S. adults from March 22-24 and has a 3.2% margin of error.

