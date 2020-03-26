BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Four people are dead, including a 2-year-old boy, after a driver traveling at high speeds lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a house, authorities in Louisiana said.

Baton Rouge police said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, news outlets reported.

Police said Jamarcus Harris, 28, was speeding in a 1999 Oldsmobile when he lost control of the vehicle, striking a tree and a chain-link fence before colliding with a home.

Police said Harris and 2-year-old Jamarcus Brown Jr. were taken to a hospital, where they later died. The third passenger, Destiny Nelson, 22, died at the scene, police said.

Patrick Dunn, 56, was inside the house during the collision and was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

