The stock market shrugged off record-breaking jobless numbers due to the coronavirus outbreak Thursday and posted another huge gain after the Senate approved a $2.2 trillion rescue package.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 1,351 points, or 6.3%, to close at 22,552. The S&P 500 jumped 6.2%, and the Nasdaq rose 5.6%.

It was a three-day winning street for Wall Street, where the major indexes had fallen about 33% since their all-time highs in mid-February. The Dow is now about 24% off its record high.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that there were nearly 3.3 million jobless claims filed in the past week, after only 281,000 in the previous week.

