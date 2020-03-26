MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A former teacher serving a 21-year prison sentence for beating his wife nearly to death in Tennessee has been denied parole for a second time, prosecutors said.

Michael Halliburton became eligible for parole in 2017 after serving a short part of his sentence under a state provision aimed at reducing prison overcrowding.

Four members of the seven-person Tennessee Board of Parole voted earlier this month to decline parole for Halliburton, the Shelby County district attorney’s office said in a news release Wednesday. Another hearing has been set in March 2022.

Halliburton, 60, was convicted in 2015 of attempted first-degree murder for attacking his wife with a knife-sharpening instrument in September 2012 in their home in the Memphis suburb of Germantown. Their 15-year-old daughter tried to make him stop.

Halliburton, a former teacher at Collierville High School, also was convicted of aggravated assault and domestic violence assault.

The wife, Virginia Halliburton, died in 2016 of a heart attack.

Michael Halliburton is being held at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Hartsville, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Nashville.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.