The ever-vigilant eyes of 3rd U.S. infantry troops before the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will not blink before the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Army troops told a local CBS affiliate that rain, sleet, snow — or deadly viruses — cannot stop their watch over Arlington National Cemetary’s iconic memorial.

“For us, it doesn’t matter if it’s a hurricane, or if it’s the coronavirus.” Capt. Harold Earls said Monday. “We are always here, we are always guarding.”

The station noted that more than 30,000 consecutive nights of patrol by “The Old Guard” has been completed since July 1937.

The inscription on the tomb reads: “Here rests in honored glory an American soldier known but to God.”

“I think it’s important for us to show to this country that we haven’t forgotten,” Capt. Earls added.

The cemetery is currently closed to members of the public not attending military funerals.

To adhere to DoD and CDC guidelines on social distancing, Arlington National Cemetery has a few directions families should be aware of when attending a funeral, such as remaining in your car upon arrival before the procession heads to gravesite. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/sV3wnrgdCa — Arlington National Cemetery (@ArlingtonNatl) March 20, 2020

