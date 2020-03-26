The Trump administration Thursday unsealed criminal charges against Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro and other senior government officials, accusing them of running the country’s most notorious drug cartel.

Federal prosecutors said Mr. Maduro helmed the Cartel of the Suns, a shadowy criminal organization that has flooded cocaine into the United States over the past 20 years.

Mr. Maduro’s goal was to use the cartel to bring down America from within “by importing as much cocaine as possible into the United States,” according to the unsealed indictment.

Under Mr. Maduro’s leadership, the cartel “sought not only to enrich its members and enhance their power, but also flood the United States with cocaine and inflict the drug’s harmful and addictive effects on users in this country,” prosecutors wrote.

The charges mark a modern low point in relations between the United States and socialist Venezuela. Relations have gradually deteriorated over the past 20 years but reached a boiling point last year when the Trump administration openly backed opposition leader Juan Guaidó over Mr. Maduro.

