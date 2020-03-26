President Trump’s job approval rating has soared to new heights since the coronavirus outbreak began.

A new Pew Research Center survey found Mr. Trump’s approval rating scored its highest marks since March 2017. Mr. Trump’s approval rating has risen 5 percentage points since January, to 45%, while 52% of Americans disapprove of his job performance.

“Trump’s approval rating has improved among both Republicans and Democrats,” according to the Pew Research Center. “Among Republicans and Republican learners, 85% now approve of Trump’s job performance, compared with 80% in January. Among Democrats and Democratic learners, the share approving increased from 7% to 12% over the same period.”

Some of Mr. Trump’s sharpest gains came with black and Hispanic voters. Black and Hispanic voters’ approval of Mr. Trump rose 10 percentage points each since January. Eighteen percent of black voters now approve of Mr. Trump, and 37% of Hispanic voters do. Mr. Trump’s approval rating with women has also increased 6 percentage points in the same timeframe.

The Pew Research Center’s findings are consistent with other recent polls finding approval of the president improving. For example, a Harris poll released last week showed Mr. Trump’s approval rating up 4 percentage points in under one week’s time.

The Pew Research Center surveyed 11,537 adults online from March 19-24.

