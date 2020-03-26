President Trump said Thursday the Navy ship “Comfort” will be dispatched to New York Harbor on Saturday to aid the coronavirus-stricken city and free up space for hospitals reeling from the pandemic.

“It’s going to be leaving on Saturday, rather than three weeks from now,” Mr. Trump said. “They did the maintenance quickly.”

Mr. Trump said he will go to Virginia to “kiss it goodbye,” noting the “media will be following.”

“If you wanna go, I’ll see you there,” he told White House reporters in the briefing. “If you don’t, that’s OK.”

New York City is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., with more than 20,000 cases and nearly 300 deaths.

